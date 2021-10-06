Texas Officials Bracing for What May Be the Largest Group of Illegal Migrants EVER to Swarm Border

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

Texas state officials are preparing for a group of 60,000 Haitian migrants attempting to enter the US illegally.

The group, if it remains this large, could potentially be the largest to ever attempt to cross the southern border.

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, “the number of Haitian migrants headed to the U.S. could be four times the size of the group that made it across in Del Rio last month, leading to chaos as 15,000 people camped out under an international bridge waiting to be taken into federal custody.”

State and local enforcement are not allowed to arrest illegal aliens for immigration crimes, but they can arrest them for trespassing. Governor Greg Abott has said that he has readied the Texas National Guard to do just that.

Texas National Guard is gearing up at the border for increased caravans attempting to cross the border caused by Biden’s open border policy. They are working with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety to seal surge locations at the border & arrest trespassers. ⁦@TexasGuard⁩ pic.twitter.com/VAKGoHak0G — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 2, 2021