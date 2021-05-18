Texas reports 0 COVID-19 deaths for first time since tracking pandemic data, Gov. Abbott says

WFAA

TEXAS, USA — Editor’s note: On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard reported 23 new deaths.

As the world continues its efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas recorded its first day ever with zero fatalities in a single day, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas COVID-19 dashboard reports that there were zero “newly reported deaths” and 388 new confirmed cases statewide. It is important to note that this data reported to the State is preliminary in the sense that a handful of counties do not report data on the weekends anymore, so that data could potentially be backlogged to Monday.

Abbott said the case numbers reported Sunday were the lowest they’ve been more than 13 months.

The Texas governor also said the State reported the lowest seven-day positivity rate ever and the lowest recorded number of hospitalizations in the past 11 months. https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1394090593672994822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1394090593672994822%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kvue.com%2Farticle%2Fnews%2Fhealth%2Fcoronavirus%2Ftexas-covid19-deaths%2F269-58605f39-e029-4a3e-984a-0ef494cf283c

According to the State dashboard, Texas reported just under 2,200 hospitalizations. The last time Texas recorded that low amount of hospitalizations was June 11, 2020, on par with Abbott’s tweet sent Sunday.