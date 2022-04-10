Texas Starts Dispatching Charter Buses to the Southern Border to Transport Illegal Immigrants to Washington D.C.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has fulfilled his promise. Texas has begun dispatching buses to the southern border to transport the illegal immigrants to Washington D.C.

Governor Greg Abbott announced during his press conference Wednesday that they will begin to use charter buses to ship illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., as part of his strategy for the overwhelming influx of illegal immigrants.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, DC,” Governor Abbott announced.

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Gov. Abbott continued.

Within the last 24 hours, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) said they have sent buses to communities overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants and will send more “to fulfill the requests from mayors and county judges.”

“In the last 24 hours, TDEM has dispatched buses to areas where communities have expressed concerns about the federal government dropping off migrants and has the capability to send as many as is necessary to fulfill the requests from mayors and county judges,” chief of media and communications for TDEM, Seth Christensen told Fox News Digital.

Within the last 24 hours, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has dispatched an unspecified number of buses to small Texas communities that are said by officials to be overwhelmed by an influx of migrants placed there by the federal government. Christensen said the majority of areas in the state that expressed concern over the large numbers of illegal immigrants being placed in their communities now say the federal government has “stopped dropping migrants in their towns” since Abbott’s announcement. “From the [Rio Grande Valley] to Terrell County, a large majority of the communities that originally reached out for support through this operation have now said that the federal government has stopped dropping migrants in their towns since the governor’s announcement on Wednesday,” he said. Christensen said each bus “has the capacity and supplies necessary to carry up to 40 migrants.”

Last Thursday, Governor Abbott appeared on Fox News to discuss Biden’s border crisis and his recent announcement to send illegal immigrants to D.C.

Fox news correspondent Dana Perino asked Abbott regarding a press release issued last Wednesday that explained that the migrants would have to volunteer to get on a bus to go to Washington, DC.

“Well, let me explain how this whole process works. First, the big goal that we’re seeking to achieve and that is Joe Biden has refused to come to the border to see the chaos that he has created with his open border policies. So we’re going to take the border to him by transporting the people that he is dropping off in these local communities in the state of Texas and sending them to Washington by plane or by bus,” Abbott responded.

“Dana, if I were to go to Washington, DC, and take you and put you on a bus and take you down to the Rio Grande Valley, that would be kidnapping. The same thing applies to anybody who refuses to get onto a bus. That would be kidnapping, even though it would be by a law enforcement agency,” Abbott continued.

“Listen, these migrants, once they come across the border, it’s not as if they want to stay down there in the Rio Grande Valley. As you have already reported previously, they’re moving across the entire country. As they move across the entire country, what better place for them to go to than the steps of the United States capital? They get to see the wonderful capital, but also get closer to the people who are making these policies that are allowing people to come across the border illegally,” Abbott argued.

