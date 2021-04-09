Posted: April 9, 2021 Categories: Videos Thank Goodness they BANNED BUMPSTOCKS! Reno May Apr 2, 2021 Good thing they banned bumpstocks. America is way safer now. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Thank Goodness they BANNED BUMPSTOCKS!”
You know the reason they hate these modern sporting rifles is because even though it’s use like that is inaccurate, it delivers one hell of a lead rainstorm known as suppressive fire
They can’t stick their heads up
Teams will defeat any of their grand plans
And likely have them over powered in minuets
Suppressive Fire , is a major game changer
And they don’t like it
Gatling Guns
Wonderful, just wonderful the sound and actions of freedom…. that truly says, No and Fk you.!
Love the guy with the AK he even has the proper Kalashnikov hat..!! Ha ha
