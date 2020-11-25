Posted: November 25, 2020 Categories: Videos Thanksgiving Banned? ~ Rex Reviews TiborasaurusRex Nov 18, 2020 Submission is a choice. Freedom is also a choice. If you want to submit to your Governor’s wet-dream whims, may your chains lay lightly upon your shoulders. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Thanksgiving Banned? ~ Rex Reviews”
Responding to what he says @ 5:30 – 5:45…
Well, MY “Father in Heaven” told me to take responsibility for my own protection.
And then there’s…
“He that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.”
.
‘Submission is a choice.’ To submit is to be in fear.