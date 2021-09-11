‘That’s Correct’ — White House Confirms Joe Biden Hypocrisy on Unvaccinated People Crossing Southern Border

Breitbart – by Charlie Spiering

The White House confirmed Friday that President Joe Biden would continue allowing unvaccinated people to cross the border — even while demanding private employers to require vaccines for their workers.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke about the hypocritical rules during an exchange in the daily briefing with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

“But it’s a requirement for people at a business with more than a hundred people, and it’s not a requirement for migrants at the southern border,” Doocy noted. “Why?”

“That’s correct,” Psaki replied, quickly moving to the next reporter in the briefing room.

Other White House reporters did not follow up and press Psaki on the administration’s hypocrisy.

For months, the White House has refused to endorse a vaccine mandate for migrants released into the United States, even though the administration is enforcing more onerous mandates on American citizens to get them vaccinated.

Biden did not mention the unvaccinated migrant population in his remarks on Thursday, even as he detailed new mandates for businesses to get their employees vaccinated.

The Department of Homeland Security is now offering vaccine shots to border crossers, but some have refused to get the shot.

About 30 percent of migrants held in detention facilities have refused vaccines, according to reports.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/09/10/thats-correct-white-house-confirms-joe-biden-hypocrisy-on-unvaccinated-people-crossing-southern-border/