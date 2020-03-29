The 15 Best Moonshine Recipes, Homemade from Apple Pie to Sweet Tea

Wide Open Eats

Moonshine is a Southerner’s delight, and its roots date back to the founding of America. While the best white lightning is without a doubt brewed deep in the heart of Appalachia by real moonshiners and is a Smoky Mountains specialty, you can create your own spin on it at home with some simple moonshine recipes.

Distilling homemade moonshine is a tricky business, and most states require a liquor distilling permit before you set up stills. We aren’t telling you what you should or shouldn’t do with your free time, but just know that if you distill moonshine at home without a permit, you’re playing with fire. And if you don’t study up, you quite literally are playing with fire with the right chemical reactions.

What we are going to share with you is how to create excellent infused or flavored moonshine, no distillation required. Most of these DIY moonshines get better the longer they sit, and they’re perfect for giving as gifts, too.

See them here: https://www.wideopeneats.com/12-moonshine-recipes-apple-pie-watermelon/?fbclid=IwAR0ehwoiQoILI_K3KrFQD3QPDUKJ0gcazl30M9mm6IrV4l2PEceRGBB1sfQ