The 19 GOP senators who voted for the $1T infrastructure bill

The Hill

Nineteen Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), voted with all Democrats on Tuesday to pass a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The bill still needs to pass the House, but gives President Biden a big win. Several GOP senators, led by Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), negotiated the deal, helping it pick up Republican support.

The passage of the bill comes just before Democrats take up a budget resolution that greenlights their ability to pass a separate $3.5 trillion spending plan, packed with the party’s top priorities, later this year without GOP votes.

No Republicans are expected to support the budget resolution or the subsequent spending package, which is unlikely to get voted on before late September.

Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.), who had previously helped advance the bipartisan bill, came out in opposition to it. Rounds missed Tuesday’s vote because of his wife’s cancer treatments.

The following 19 GOP senators helped pass the deal.

Roy Blunt (Mo.)

Richard Burr (N.C.)

Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.)

Bill Cassidy (La.)

Susan Collins (Maine)

Kevin Cramer (N.D.)

Mike Crapo (Idaho)

Deb Fischer (Neb.)

Lindsey Graham (S.C.)

Chuck Grassley (Iowa)

John Hoeven (N.D.)

Mitch McConnell (Ky.)

Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)

Rob Portman (Ohio)

James Risch (Idaho)

Mitt Romney (Utah)

Dan Sullivan (Alaska)

Thom Tillis (N.C.)

Roger Wicker (Miss.)

