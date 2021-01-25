The 3rd Article

No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

My Question:

Which law would that be? It is stated that Congress has the power to declare war however as I am coming to the realization that the ONLY legitimate Law is the Bill of Rights I posit that no soldier shall EVER be quartered in any house without the consent of the owner. Who is the ‘owner’? Now I ask have we (American Nationals) ever been the owners? Why is ‘owner’ capitalized?

Henry’s Answer:

Ownership is a right. It has existed and exists in direct correlation to the will to enforce that right. Anybody who thinks I don’t own my guns need only try to take them from me and I will establish ownership by shooting them in the face, and as they do not get my gun and I keep it, I own it.

As there has never been one legal transaction made by the treasonous aristocracy in their fiduciary capacity, they own nothing but the rope that belongs around their necks.

Our absolute law was obtained at the barrel of a gun and those who wrote it down and ratified it made it clear that ultimately that is how we would have to maintain it. In reading the Anti-Federalist Papers, you can see that those who wrote them knew exactly what the intent of the aristocracy was and is, and that is why the common law/Bill of Rights is constructed the way it is.

I believe our true founders knew that the first goal of the aristocrats would be to remove our courts and usurp our authority.

As to why the word Owner is capitalized, I have to say you’ve got me there.

It is in fact an erroneous word as true ownership comes down to patent. You can say you are the owner of the property, but the corporation holds the patent on the property. This is how they can charge you tax on your property, because only the person who holds the patent can make money from the property.

In the past, there were those among us, generally not the common people, who held allodial title for their property. Those people owned their property. Now, except for the international elite, none can obtain allodial title for their property. Why? Because of that 14th Amendment. A subject cannot own property. A subject and everything, including the clothes on his or her back, belong to his or her sovereign, including their very being.

Enough to make you want to kill the sovereign, huh? Especially when your sovereignty has been removed through fraud by someone so spineless and weak they couldn’t roll you over if you were dead.

When we put the Bill of Rights back into operation, we will have our allodial title, and it won’t be through the charter of a crowned head of Europe or an international church like the Catholic Church. We will have a united states patent office, controlled and administered through the common law and each one of us will protect our allodial rights, first through the courts and if they are usurped, then through our guns, and we will do it as a people as we stay individuals as we will have to deal with collectives like the aristocracy we face right now, who though they are cowards will hire mercenaries to take that which we own.

This is why we have to get every goddamn one of them, clear up to the top of the illuminati if we are ever to know peace, because they will never stop trying to take that which is not theirs until they are in the ground.

Best I can do.