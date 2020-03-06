The 9 Stages of Genocide – Target: Everyone Who Dares to Resist the Enslavement and Oppression

Arthur F. Wayne, INTELCASTER – Three years before Gregory Stanton founded Genocide Watch in 1999, he wrote “The 8 Stages of Genocide”. Later, by 2012, he amended 2 more stages to his paper.

Stanton’s 10 Stages of Genocide

Classification: People are divided into “them and us”. Symbolization: “When combined with hatred, symbols may be forced upon unwilling members of pariah groups…” Discrimination: “Law or cultural power excludes groups from full civil rights: segregation or apartheid laws, denial of voting rights”. Dehumanization: “One group denies the humanity of the other group. Members of it are equated with animals, vermin, insects, or diseases.” Organization: “Genocide is always organized… Special army units or militias are often trained and armed…” Polarization: “Hate groups broadcast polarizing propaganda…” Preparation: “Mass killing is planned. Victims are identified and separated out because of their ethnic or religious identity…” Persecution: “Expropriation, forced displacement, ghettos, concentration camps”. Extermination: “It is ‘extermination’ to the killers because they do not believe their victims to be fully human”. Denial: “The perpetrators… deny that they committed any crimes…”

For IntelCaster and the true Resistance out there, I’m going to adapt Stanton’s 10 Stages for use in a 21st-century information wars society (also because the order of Stanton’s suggested stages is wrong).

IntelCaster’s 9 Stages of Genocide

1. Classification

“People are divided into “them and us”“: People who get smeared as “anti-Semites” and those who do the smearing.

2. Symbolization

Through the monostream media and the various government agencies, “anti-Semites” are profiled as conspiracy theorists, flat earthers, truthers, neo-nazis, holocaust deniers, climate deniers, anti-vaxxers, incels, lone wolf terrorists etc.

3. Polarization

“Hate groups broadcast polarizing propaganda” in a controlled-opinions spectrum (monostream media).

4. Discrimination

“Law or cultural power excludes groups from full civil rights: segregation or apartheid laws, denial of voting rights”.

Laws are already being passed that make it illegal to 1) criticize Israel and Jews 2) support the boycott, divestment, sanctions (BDS) movement.

The Targets, see Stage 2, are being censored on the internet in various ways. From social media sites terminating user accounts or blocking user content to private websites and people simply vanishing almost overnight for no other reason than having an own world view that is opposed to enslavement and oppression in all its forms.

5. Dehumanization (Current Stage)

“One group denies the humanity of the other group. Members of it are equated with animals, vermin, insects, or diseases.”

Hunting season was, not so figuratively, opened with the launch of Hunters (2020 TV series). A parody of alleged real-life nazi hunters in the 1970s.

Especially the series its depicted TV show, “Why Does Everyone Hate the Jews?“, which is reminiscent of the Hunger Games films their depicted public spectacles, clearly serves as a tool for conditioning (programming) the perception of the general public. That it is OK to demonize, dehumanize and “hunt” the Targets (Stage 2).

6. Organization

“Genocide is always organized… Special army units or militias are often trained and armed…”

In addition, online, people are targeted by government-funded and sectarian agents and groups of agents. They are profiled and harassed. Dubious hacker brigades infiltrate and disrupt potential real grassroots uprisings.

“Mass killing is planned. Victims are identified and separated out because of their ethnic or religious identity…”

Indeed, the Targets are profiled and isolated (communication has already become much harder online), because they do not believe in the revisionist zionists their ‘new religion’ (death cult), which includes the normalization of “foster parents” having sex with their foster child.

Also, trials like the 2019-2020 coronavirus “outbreak” are run to streamline future mass arrests and mass snatchings. The Targets have to be taken out (that is the mindset of the revisionist zionists) and a virus outbreak is a perfect cover for letting people, the real dissenters, disappear.

7. Persecution

“Expropriation, forced displacement, ghettos, concentration camps”.

A virus outbreak, among many other scenarios, is a perfect cover for letting people, the real dissenters, disappear.

8. Extermination

“It is ‘extermination’ to the killers because they do not believe their victims to be fully human”.

9. Denial

“The perpetrators… deny that they committed any crimes…”

George Orwell’s “Memory Hole” comes to mind. The snatching, oppression and enslavement never happened. History gets rewritten (if we let them get away with it).

That is also why all those “fact checker” websites have popped up in the past 5 years. These are some of the enablers of the memory-holing.

