The Act of 1871 – The 2 Constitutions – Corporate America





Apr 25, 2020

The Organic Act of 1871.

The Land that Americans live on, except the people of D.C., happens to be a corporation. Our country went broke over 100 years ago sold out and now the majority of “Corporate America” is owned by foreign interests. We just happen to have a membership in the corporation when you signed your social security card as little kid. That social security account is attached to a trust, everything Harvey Dent said was true. I tried it, years ago. Your SS card has a letter in front of the numbers, that letter is attached to a Fed Reserve branch in the US. For about a year, there was a glitch to where people were able to pay rent with and buy goods from certain outlets using your social as the account number & the routing number attached the Reserve that your social is tied to. All your social information gets stored in London, the financial capital. There’s a reason when lawyers pass the BAR(British Accreditation Registry) they’re called “Esquires”, which is directly underneath of being “Knighted” by the Queen. That shows you right there who has the power!!! But most will scoff it off as hodge podge even though it has “Britain” written all over it!

1871, February 21: Congress Passes an Act to Provide a Government for

the District of Columbia, also known as the Act of 1871.

With no constitutional authority to do so, Congress creates a separate form of

government for the District of Columbia, a ten mile square parcel of land (see,

Acts of the Forty-first Congress,” Section 34, Session III, chapters 61 and 62).

The act — passed when the country was weakened and financially depleted in

the aftermath of the Civil War — was a strategic move by foreign interests

(international bankers) who were intent upon gaining a stranglehold on the

coffers and neck of America. Congress cut a deal with the international bankers

(specifically Rothschilds of London) to incur a DEBT to said bankers. Because

the bankers were not about to lend money to a floundering nation without

serious stipulations, they devised a way to get their foot in the door of the

United States.

The Act of 1871 formed a corporation called THE UNITED STATES. The

corporation, OWNED by foreign interests, moved in and shoved the original

Constitution into a dustbin. With the Act of 1871, the organic Constitution was

defaced — in effect vandalized and sabotage — when the title was capitalized

and the word “for” was changed to “of” in the title.

THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is the constitution of

the incorporated UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. It operates in an economic

capacity and has been used to fool the People into thinking it governs the

Republic. It does is not! Capitalization is NOT insignificant when one is referring

to a legal document. This seemingly “minor” alteration has had a major impact

on every subsequent generation of Americans. What Congress did by passing

the Act of 1871 was create an entirely new document, a constitution for the

government of the District of Columbia, an INCORPORATED government. This

newly altered Constitution was not intended to benefit the Republic. It benefits

only the corporation of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and operates entirely

outside the original (organic) Constitution.

Instead of having absolute and unalienable rights guaranteed under the organic

Constitution, we the people now have “relative” rights or privileges. One

example is the Sovereign’s right to travel, which has now been transformed

(under corporate government policy) into a “privilege” that requires citizens to

be licensed. (Passports) By passing the Act of 1871, Congress committed

TREASON against the People who were Sovereign under the grants and decrees

of the Declaration of Independence and the organic Constitution.