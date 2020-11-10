The Act of 1871 – The 2 Constitutions – Corporate America

The Organic Act of 1871.
The Land that Americans live on, except the people of D.C., happens to be a corporation. Our country went broke over 100 years ago sold out and now the majority of “Corporate America” is owned by foreign interests. We just happen to have a membership in the corporation when you signed your social security card as little kid. That social security account is attached to a trust, everything Harvey Dent said was true. I tried it, years ago. Your SS card has a letter in front of the numbers, that letter is attached to a Fed Reserve branch in the US. For about a year, there was a glitch to where people were able to pay rent with and buy goods from certain outlets using your social as the account number & the routing number attached the Reserve that your social is tied to. All your social information gets stored in London, the financial capital. There’s a reason when lawyers pass the BAR(British Accreditation Registry) they’re called “Esquires”, which is directly underneath of being “Knighted” by the Queen. That shows you right there who has the power!!! But most will scoff it off as hodge podge even though it has “Britain” written all over it!
1871, February 21: Congress Passes an Act to Provide a Government for
the District of Columbia, also known as the Act of 1871.
With no constitutional authority to do so, Congress creates a separate form of
government for the District of Columbia, a ten mile square parcel of land (see,
Acts of the Forty-first Congress,” Section 34, Session III, chapters 61 and 62).
The act — passed when the country was weakened and financially depleted in
the aftermath of the Civil War — was a strategic move by foreign interests
(international bankers) who were intent upon gaining a stranglehold on the
coffers and neck of America. Congress cut a deal with the international bankers
(specifically Rothschilds of London) to incur a DEBT to said bankers. Because
the bankers were not about to lend money to a floundering nation without
serious stipulations, they devised a way to get their foot in the door of the
United States.
The Act of 1871 formed a corporation called THE UNITED STATES. The
corporation, OWNED by foreign interests, moved in and shoved the original
Constitution into a dustbin. With the Act of 1871, the organic Constitution was
defaced — in effect vandalized and sabotage — when the title was capitalized
and the word “for” was changed to “of” in the title.
THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is the constitution of
the incorporated UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. It operates in an economic
capacity and has been used to fool the People into thinking it governs the
Republic. It does is not! Capitalization is NOT insignificant when one is referring
to a legal document. This seemingly “minor” alteration has had a major impact
on every subsequent generation of Americans. What Congress did by passing
the Act of 1871 was create an entirely new document, a constitution for the
government of the District of Columbia, an INCORPORATED government. This
newly altered Constitution was not intended to benefit the Republic. It benefits
only the corporation of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and operates entirely
outside the original (organic) Constitution.
Instead of having absolute and unalienable rights guaranteed under the organic
Constitution, we the people now have “relative” rights or privileges. One
example is the Sovereign’s right to travel, which has now been transformed
(under corporate government policy) into a “privilege” that requires citizens to
be licensed. (Passports) By passing the Act of 1871, Congress committed
TREASON against the People who were Sovereign under the grants and decrees
of the Declaration of Independence and the organic Constitution.