The Admiralty Court Exists Because the U.S. is Under Martial law

This Awareness* wishes briefly to remind entities that the admiralty court is the court in which the gold braid goes around the American Flag which indicates the court is under martial law , or under admiralty law, from the martial law since Abraham Lincoln’s executive order putting it under martial law, and in order to continue staying under martial law, the country has to have some kind of war every two years. Thus, the war on drugs, the war on poverty, et cetera, and the admiralty laws are used in the courts in such a way that they are not necessarily tied to the Constitution, although the Constitution is said to be the law of the land.

Did you know the U.S. has a Military and a Civil Flag?

This Awareness indicates that when Lincoln was assassinated, no one thought to put an end to this declaration of martial law because of the Civil War and because the martial law has continued up to this time, from the time of the Civil War, the nation can be directed by what is called Admiralty Law or martial law by simply a command of the President or the authority of the land or his agents.

It is not even required by Admiralty Law that Congress conduct proceedings to make laws. The Admiralty Law can provide statutes, which are called statutory laws, while the country is under Admiralty or martial law, but the Admiralty or martial law must come to an end eventually, in which it much either end or be reinstated. Thus, entities will find a new effort to create martial law in this country again. It may be martial law against what is termed a crime wave, even though crime has decreased two years in a row and has not increased much in the past several years.



“A country cannot be both ignorant and free…”

Thomas Jefferson

US Under Martial Law – War and The Emergency Powers

For example, they may find that a crisis lets them circumvent rules or laws that are protected by Constitutional principles so that they break the Constitution by following procedures in the activity of a disguise of helping out in a crisis. The emergency acts often set aside laws and once a law is set aside for an emergency, it may be left sitting aside.

For example, Abraham Lincoln declared martial law during the Civil War. Martial law has not been lifted yet from his declaration of martial law, over a hundred years ago. This Awareness indicates that any time entities in power want to do something that is illegal under the Constitution, they go simply ahead with it under the principle of the martial law declared by Lincoln. That is how the Executive Orders are presented. They are Executive Orders based on martial law that has not been lifted . This is also referred to as admiralty law.

Thus you have, in one period, a war on poverty. A few years later you have a war on drugs. And there are more and more of these wars occurring every two years. Otherwise, Martial Law would have to be canceled and you would be back under the Constitution, and your freedoms could be restored. You could then plead Constitutional Rights in courts of law. However, at present, the courts of law are following Admiralty Law, and therefore, if you plead Constitutional Rights in court, you are not likely to get anywhere.

Since March 9, 1933, the United States has been in a state of declared national emergency. In fact, there are now in effect four presidentially-proclaimed states of national emergency: In addition to the national emergency declared by President Roosevelt in 1933, there are also the national emergency proclaimed by President Truman on December 16, 1950, during the Korean conflict, and the states of national emergency declared by President Nixon on March 23, 1970, and August 15, 1971.

Ooooops….and here comes for your entertainment “A Letter to the Sheeple”

Thus Constitutional Rights only count when you get up into the Supreme Court, for there is a tendency to continue to use the Constitutional law in the Supreme Court because they do not want the people to know that the Constitution has been superseded by Admiralty Law. This Awareness indicates that therefore, the Supreme Court will often rule if there is a constitutional discrepancy, so that the lower laws are supposed to follow the Constitution, and yet, entering into a court of law, arguing with the Constitution, seldom is beneficial to an entity because they will say the entity is in the wrong jurisdiction in this court.

They do not recognize your Constitutional Law in the jurisdiction of an Admiralty setting or court, and therefore, they will rule against you, This is the purpose of lawyers. They are clearly aware of their role in the Admiralty court, because you are not in the right jurisdiction for such.

