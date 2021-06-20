Published on 19 Jun 2021
The American journalist Abby Martin was banned for rejecting allegiance pledge to Israel. All US citizens in USA threatened to get fired, unless bow to Israel.
See also the Joshua Operation (getting the original/black Jews from their motherland Ethiopia) to Israel, see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Joshua ) where ALL US Senators signed to support Israel, no matter the party color.
5 thoughts on “The American journalist Abby Martin was banned for rejecting allegiance pledge to Israel.”
Good for Abby – Helping to assure the communist muzzle goes down in flames.
This is what happens when we allow ‘dual-citizens’ (Zionists) to gain control of our highest offices. Anyone who pledges loyalty to ANY foreign nation deserves the punishment for treason.
I’m glad she spoke out.
Perhaps one day someone will be more specific and say ‘A violation of the First Article to the people’s Bill of Rights, the Supreme Law of this nation’
And now you know, if you didn’t already, why I call Texas governor Abbott “Abbott and Costello.” Down with “Christian” Zionism! Down with Noahide! Down with Talmud and Kabbalah!
I just call him Governor Wheels or wannabe Professor Xavier, but I think your Abbott and Costello routine is better. Lol
In any case, I live in Texas and have not seen any companies asking not to participate in any Israeli Boycott things. But that’s just me. If there were, I’d take my business elsewhere.