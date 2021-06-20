The American journalist Abby Martin was banned for rejecting allegiance pledge to Israel.





The Father of History

Published on 19 Jun 2021

The American journalist Abby Martin was banned for rejecting allegiance pledge to Israel. All US citizens in USA threatened to get fired, unless bow to Israel.

See also the Joshua Operation (getting the original/black Jews from their motherland Ethiopia) to Israel, see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Joshua ) where ALL US Senators signed to support Israel, no matter the party color.