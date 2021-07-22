The American Right’s Growing Contempt For Cops





sultanofsmug

July 21st, 2021.

The American right is being forced to come to grips with the fact that the institutions of force and coercion (military and law enforcement) are no longer aligned against so-called un-American or foreign threats to American society, but against the right half of the American people themselves. The right must acknowledge that these institutions do not exist to protect the American people, but rather they exist to protect the state from all who oppose it and its corrupt stakeholders.