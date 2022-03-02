‘The answer is not to defund the police’: Biden pushes gun control in State of the Union

Washington Examiner – by Christian Datoc

President Joe Biden touted his comprehensive strategy to reduce gun violence and rising crime during his Tuesday night State of the Union address.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said. “The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

Some left-wing Democrats in “the Squad” did not stand for Biden’s call for additional law enforcement funding. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri protested as Biden chastised the “defund the police” movement.

Biden also used his remarks to press Congress once again “to pass commonsense gun violence legislation that will save lives” and to approve his budget requests to expand community violence intervention programs and the Department of Justice’s COPS community policing grant program, which combined total roughly $500 million.

“And I ask Congress to pass proven measures to reduce gun violence,” Biden continued. “Pass universal background checks. Why should anyone on a terrorist list be able to purchase a weapon? Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

“These laws don’t infringe on the Second Amendment,” Biden said. “They save lives.”

A White House official said beforehand that Biden’s strategy hinges on two “foundational policies” — investing in crime-prevention programs, such as the comprehensive gun violence strategy he rolled out in 2021, and providing communities the resources to hire more officers who can develop relationships directly with the people they protect.

“He’ll make clear that the answer is not to defund the police — it’s to put more police, with better training and more accountability, out to take back our streets and make our neighborhoods safer,” the official said in a statement. “He’ll talk about the steps his administration has taken, and will continue to take, to advance that accountability and rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Violent crime spiked during Biden’s first year in office, and the president bucked pressure from the far-left wing of the Democratic Party to defund local police departments.

Instead, his strategy to reduce crime, specifically gun violence, focuses on the five following principles:

Cut off the flow of illegal firearms “through tougher federal law enforcement efforts against gun traffickers like our regional DOJ strike forces.”

Give local law enforcement the tools and resources necessary to police communities responsibly, including through the hiring of more beat officers.

Invest in “evidence-based community violence interventions.”

Expand employment opportunities and out-of-school programs to keep teenagers and young adults away from lives of crime.

Help rehabilitate the incarcerated so they can “break the cycle of re-offending.”

Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday night.

