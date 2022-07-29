The Army Is ‘Running a Tab’ of Equipment Sent to Ukraine

For example, McConville said, the U.S. hasn’t used Stinger missiles at this rate in years.

“It’s amazing how much ammunition you can expend when you’re in a large-scale combat operation,” he said.

Stinger missiles normally take two years to build, and it’ll be an even longer lead time now with all the supply chain woes involved. DOD needs to “buy enough so if you get in a situation where we have to react like we do right now, we can turn these very, very quickly,” McConville said. Congress also needs to talk about investing in supply chains and an “organic industrial base” so these types of products can be produced “as fast as we can.”

The Army has kept an eye on its “readiness lines,” McConville said, and isn’t in danger of needing equipment that it doesn’t have as a result of what the U.S. has sent to Ukraine. But he also emphasized that the work needed to replenish this equipment is already in the works.

“We are watching the readiness piece very closely,” he said. “And the intent for us is, every round we send, every weapon system, it’s going to be replaced. And we’re already getting support on this.”

On July 8, DOD announced the fifteenth drawdown of equipment from DOD arsenals for Ukraine since August 2021. The most recent drawdown was valued at around $400 million and brought the total amount of security assistance sent to Ukraine to $8 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Defense One