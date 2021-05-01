Posted: April 30, 2021 Categories: Videos The arrest of 73 year old Karen Garner Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “The arrest of 73 year old Karen Garner”
There was a time in America when medical emergencies had precedent over police actions, but it appears those days are long gone. To protect and serve does not mean to attack and injure. I keep wondering if many of these police brutality matters are not linked to cities hiring former military and training programs being too short. Norway trains their police for two years and then sends them out onto the streets unarmed. The result is there are no police murders of civilians, unlike American stats which show about 100 murders per month. I suspect we need to lengthen police training and have that training include methods of diffusing potentially violent situations without harming the civilian. As it is now, some of our police are about as violent and dangerous as any sociopathic criminal who wants to kill others.
OR… completely do away with a corporate system that employs thugs to protect it against the people! THAT is the root cause of the problem John. Once that ILLEGITIMATE system that sees you as a “civilian” (which I am NOT!) & all its traitorous employees are removed we can then start talking about what type of “peace officers” the people might train & employ. You can’t fix a system that was designed to enslave you from the get go! Get your head right!
We at the police department are primarily interested in covering our a$$ !!!
Yeah, the kind of money police scum bags make, who can blame them, right Frank? What 300 grand a year including overtime, and all you can steal? Sound about right Frank?
Goddamn pigs make corporate bank…Steal like gangsters