September 9th, 2021.

Wow… she basically tells you,

being double quaxxed will only give u a few crumbs of freedom…

That can be taken away at any moment.

This is what happens when an entire nation fall for tv lies and loses common sense in place of collective fear.

You end up in a hostage situation.

“Take our untested, ineffective medical injection or you will no longer be able to work, shop or participate in the economy.”