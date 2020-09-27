The Bail Project – The Soros Connected Entity that Rented the Uhaul in Louisville – Was Given $350k to $1m in Covid Relief Loans

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

We reported on Wednesday:

The U-Haul that began distributing riot supplies in Louisville immediately following the announcement that no officers would be charged for Breonna Taylor’s death was rented to Holly Zoller of the Louisville Bail Initiative. The pre-parked truck was loaded with shields painted with anti-police messages, umbrellas, gas masks, and other riot supplies.

The Bail Project has an interesting past per Nationalfile.com:

The Bail Project has ties to a number of famous faces. The board of advisors include Richard Branson and Danny Glover, while at least two of the higher up members of the organisation are benefits of the “Soros Justice Fellows” fund, provided by the Open Society Foundation. Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, was also found to have ties to the Bail Project. In June, Dorsey’s #startsmall intiative teamed up with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, to donate $11 million to organisations that “advance racial equity, with a focus on criminal justice and policing reform.” The Bail Project was a recipient of these funds, along with Black Lives Matter. Now it has come out that the Bail Project actually received between $350K to $1M in federal COVID relief funds, according to CNN Politics, who tracked down and listed the recipients of the bailout earlier this year. The loan was approved on April 29th, with the lender being Spring Bank.

This was reported on Twitter as well:

The Bail project is also connected to Soros:

So the entity that is providing shields and weapons to rioters in Louisville is also receiving money from elites and COVID-19 loans from the federal government. Something is not right here.

