The Barcode of Life – Do We Really Understand What It Is and What It Aims To Do?

The Daily Expose – by Rhoda Wilson

Boldly displayed on the International Barcode of Life (“IBOL”) website is the catchy phrase “illuminate biodiversity to save our living planet.” Its stated vision is “to illuminate biodiversity changing the way humanity understands our planet.” It explains further, “illuminate biodiversity by developing globally accessible, DNA-based systems for the discovery and identification of all multicellular life.” It’s not clear what the words actually mean and they seem harmless enough, a little theatrical perhaps but harmless. So, what do they mean and has any of us asked what IBOL is really about?



Celeste Solum has. Solum, a former FEMA operative, has done extensive research into IBOL, how it fits into the bigger picture and what it means for us and our world. During an interview she gave an overview of her research into IBOL which you can watch HERE. Below is a brief outline of that interview and references listed under “further reading” are documents or websites Solum recommends as a starting point for those wanting to research this topic further.

At the time of her interview the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) was having their Pioneers of Change Summit which is relevant as it demonstrates how an overarching plan is unfolding.

Solum begins her interview, “Anyone who has taken a Covid test – they have placed a magnetic beacon – you have been tagged, you have been barcoded. And, I am going to provide you with evidence of that today – in their own words, from various sources.” They’ve been working on this plan for a long time, Solum said.

Firstly, are three Asilomar Conferences

Asilomar is an ex-military facility in California, USA and is now a conference site. The conferences are named after the facility where they were held.

The first Asilomar Conference. In the early 1970s scientists were only just learning how to manipulate DNA from various sources into combinations that were not known to exist naturally. Scientists who were concerned about this new line of experimentation called for a worldwide moratorium on the work, followed by an international conference of experts at which the nature and magnitude of the risks could be assessed. The conference, held in 1975, became known as The Asilomar Conference on Recombinant DNA. It was agreed that the research should continue but under stringent guidelines.

The rest is here: The Daily Expose