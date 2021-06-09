THE BATTLE OF LEYTE / MacArthur’s Philippine’s Invasion

May 31, 2021
The Battle Of Leyte and The Battle of Leyte Gulf during the liberation of Leyte included the Battle Off Samar and the Taffy 3 action during the Philippines invasion by General Douglas MacArthur. The heroics of the 96th Infantry Deadeyes, and the 1st Cavalry Unit in Tacloban highlight this episode, as well as the bravery of Captain Ernest E. Evans of The USS Johnston and the action of the Samuel B. Roberts. A visit to Red Beach, White Beach, and Blue Beach round out the list of sites visited, as well as the MacArthur Landing Memorial Park. The war in the pacific will live on in the memories of the Filipino population! Happy Memorial Day, folks!!!