The Beauty of Life Is Being Systematically Destroyed by the Covid Hoax

Gary D Barnett

“Witnessing the panoply of beauty in all of nature takes us out of our shell of self-absorption and makes us realize that we are merely bit players in the game of life. Witnessing the majesty of beauty confirms that the real show lies outside us to observe and appreciate and not inside us to transfix us. True beauty charms us into seeing the grandeur of goodness that surrounds us and by doing so, the pristine splendor of nature releases us from wallowing in the poverty of our self-idealization. The bewitching spell cast by the exquisiteness of nature levitates our souls and transforms our psyche. When we see, hear, taste, smell, or touch what is beautiful, we cannot suppress the urge to replicate its baffling texture by singing, dancing, painting, or writing. Opening our eye to the loveliness of a single flower is how we stay in touch with the glorious pageantry of living.”

~ Kilroy J. Oldster, Dead Toad Scrolls

In order for ugliness and evil to conquer beauty, first beauty must be made to seem ugly and evil. If beauty is feared, if it is portrayed as a threat to life, then an intentional manipulation of the human mind and psyche can cause a flight from beauty so as to gain protection from concocted harm. This is akin to hiding in the dark instead of seeking the light. Should this situation be perpetuated long enough, beauty in the minds of man can become the enemy instead of the essence of life. Without beauty, life becomes emotionless and cold, and therefore a bland existence dependent on rule becomes the norm, while joy and wonder disappear. This is the world we are experiencing today, as evil forces are attempting to kill the human spirit, which in turn will destroy the beauty of life.

This is being accomplished due to fear of the unknown, a manufactured fear purposely meant to cause panic and chaos. None of this is natural, but is a planned conspiracy with the sole purpose of creating an atmosphere of such extreme apprehension as to cause humanity to give up all that is dear to them in order to survive the false threat. That threat has to be thought to be so great that the people will feel obligated to obey the ruling class without question as a condition of survival. If fear can be sustained at this level, total control over the masses becomes an easy task.

All the state players had to do was to invent something so scary that the public would cower and hide, and succumb to tyrannical rule. Creating out of thin air a virus less deadly than the common cold, and portraying it as the new plague of mankind, was all that was necessary to gain compliance and adherence to draconian measures. The success of this coup is dependent on constant fear, and on continuous division. The fear aspect is evident, but will have to be enhanced, and the division amongst the people is being stoked daily, and will soon escalate to dangerous levels during another ridiculous election that will be used to cause mass panic inside an already mass panic. There will be multiple ‘claimed’ calamities that will adversely affect all aspects of society. These will be health related of course, but also will be economic, will breed civil unrest, and will cause violent reaction in the streets. With this chaos will come martial law, either in isolated areas or more broad-based, depending on the coming carnage created and allowed by the state.

The scene is set, and most of the masses are ripe for takeover, as the beauty in their lives has already been largely eliminated. When one thinks of all the joys in life, many things come to mind. Family of course is vital, but families are being isolated, quarantined, and threatened continuously. Some family members are dying (or being murdered), and are not allowed to see their own; while laws are now being considered that could allow children to be taken away from parents during isolation. Travel is becoming impossible, especially considering travel outside this or any other country. The beauty and wonder of far away places and cultures are now out of reach. In most parts of the world, getting out in nature is now very difficult, and outdoor excursions around the world are not allowed or are heavily restricted. Live concerts are a thing of the past, so music, which is a miracle of life, is being squelched. The same is true of dancing, artistry, art shows and fares, and gatherings of different peoples experiencing beauty and the fascination of life and genius. Food, exotic cuisines, gourmet gatherings, the excitement of restaurant experiences, and even backyard barbeques are in many cases not allowed or made meaningless by mandated and insane rules. Sports at all levels have been ruined, and are nothing more than contemptible jokes played in empty stadiums.

All of this ugly absurdity now exists, but the most beautiful thing in life is also being destroyed before our eyes. That is the beauty of love and caring. It was once said that “love is a many splendored thing,” and that may be an understatement, as what more defines the human spirit than love? Today, people are wearing harmful and useless masks, they are told not to get close to any other; they are voluntarily for the most part locking themselves inside home prisons, and are not even allowed to work or be with co-workers. People are becoming unrecognizable zombies, frightened of all strangers, friends, and even family. Romance and passion are shunned and in some parts of the world forbidden due to this virus hoax, so many have acquiesced to this travesty, and now most all communication is via a cold and impersonal computer screen. The idea of a robotic humanity without feeling now seems possible, and is even being promoted; and in some parts of the world, it is being actively sought. This insanity is no longer science fiction, but is on the verge of reality. No good can come from this horror.

There are reasons for this madness, but those reasons are nefarious and are being pursued by the worst among us. Only the few that claim superiority over the rest of society will benefit from this lunacy. They desire to own everything, including the souls of humanity. They seek total power and control over all, and the only way to achieve that control is to destroy all the beauty and love in life. In order for that effort is to be successful, the rest of us have to lay down and surrender, and give our consent to the monsters attempting to own our minds, bodies, and souls by accepting that a manufactured virus is all that is necessary to destroy us. Once beauty, love, and passion are lost, and fear consumes you, all desire for freedom disappears; all that is left is the wait for death.

“I must say a word about fear. It is life’s only true opponent. Only fear can defeat life. It is a clever, treacherous adversary, how well I know. It has no decency, respects no law or convention, shows no mercy. It goes for your weakest spot, which it finds with unnerving ease. It begins in your mind, always … so you must fight hard to express it. You must fight hard to shine the light of words upon it. Because if you don’t, if your fear becomes a wordless darkness that you avoid, perhaps even manage to forget, you open yourself to further attacks of fear because you never truly fought the opponent who defeated you.”

~ Yann Martel, Life of Pi

Gary D Barnett