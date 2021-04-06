The Big Lie: How COVID-19 became a disinformation operation wrapped in a virus

The Dossier – by Jordan Schachtel

At the turn of 2020, the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China rapidly took its place atop the global information stage, and it wasn’t because people suddenly became interested in respiratory diseases. Supercharging this process was the breathtaking, horrifying photos and videos coming out of Wuhan. What we were seeing through the lens of social media appeared to be an Ebola-like plague, something so horrifying that it seemed to belong in a Hollywood script. Ultra viral videos and photos often showed citizens in business attire, out and about, seemingly going about their day, when suddenly, they were captured on film dropping like flies. It was “like Walking Dead” in the way that the virus supposedly struck its victims, suddenly and without remorse.

One particular photo, which The Guardian described as the image that “captures the Wuhan coronavirus crisis,” took the world by storm.

From The Guardian:

“It is an image that captures the chilling reality of the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan: a grey-haired man wearing a face mask lies dead on the pavement, a plastic shopping bag in one hand, as police and medical staff in full protective suits and masks prepare to take him away.”

Notably, the AFP photographer who snapped the infamous photo “could not determine how the man, who appeared to be aged in his 60s, had died,” according to the report.

The photo of the well-dressed man, who appeared to be going about his standard business when he suddenly dropped dead in the streets, was just one of the many images and videos coming out of China presenting the narrative of a virus so deadly it would strike down its victims without warning.

The footage of a Wuhan pneumonia patient falling to the ground under a surveillance camera is like a middle evil, walking dead, and the 11 million people's Wuhan City after being blocked may be turning into a zombie city! terror! pic.twitter.com/Pgq6puckY7 — 财经冷眼 (@caijinglengyan) January 23, 2020

Newspapers from around the world ate up the “dead in streets” and “zombieland” narrative.

Photos and videos of people collapsing in the streets continued to emerge via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube. What do these sites have in common? Well, they are blocked or remain virtually unused in China.

Read the rest here: https://dossier.substack.com/p/the-big-lie-how-covid-19-became-a