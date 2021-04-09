Apr 7, 2021
The biggest and most expensive house in the world is a 105,000 square foot modern masterpiece in Bel Air created by developer and visionary Nile Niami. The property features a nightclub, fifty car garage, AMC style theatre, bowling alley, five swimming pools and sits on a plot of land at the top of Bel Air the size of a city block. Join us as we tour the world’s biggest and most expensive house in this exclusive video.
One thought on “THE BIGGEST AND MOST EXPENSIVE HOUSE IN THE WORLD – ‘THE ONE’ – EXCLUSIVE HOUSE TOUR”
This is why America has gone to hell. Fkg ridiculous…