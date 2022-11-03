The Bird is Caged: Elon Musk Commits to ‘Combat Hate’ After ADL Threatens ‘Dire Consequences’ For Replatforming ‘Far-Right’

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that he talked with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and other “civil society leaders” about how Twitter “will continue to combat hate and harassment” and will “not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on” the site without “a clear process for doing so.”

“Talked to civil society leaders @JGreenblattADL, @YaelEisenstat, @rashadrobinson, @JGo4Justice, @normanlschen, @DerrickNAACP, @TheBushCenter Ken Hersch & @SindyBenavides about how Twitter will continue to combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies,” Musk said.

“Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

The ADL on Monday threatened Musk with “dire consequences” if he replatformed “dangerous individuals” like Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, Steve Bannon, Andrew Tate, and David Duke.

Musk’s stated goal to restore free speech to Twitter has now been abandoned.

All it took to get Musk to cave was the ADL organizing a global advertiser boycott against him.

This was certainly a productive meeting & I appreciate @ElonMusk’s willingness to hear our concerns. With these 3 commitments, we're cautiously optimistic about the future of @Twitter & will provide input & insight whenever possible. Ultimately, actions speak louder than words. https://t.co/RJef97ERBt — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 2, 2022

We expect:

– A transparent process for re-platforming ppl who have violated Twitter's policies &/or incited hate & violence

– Enforcement of election integrity policy

– A content moderation council with reps from the civil rights community & groups who face hate-fueled violence — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 2, 2022

We will continue to monitor. Here's a full statement from #StopHateForProfit: https://t.co/FfkC6G8H7d — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 2, 2022

Greenblatt put out a statement on Wednesday through his global boycotting pressure operation “Stop Hate For Profit”:

Stop Hate For Profit Statement On Meeting With Elon Musk New York, NY, November 2, 2022 — The Stop Hate for Profit Coalition has been alarmed about the recent and potential changes being discussed for Twitter. We have already seen an uptick in extremist activity, racism, antisemitism, homophobia, disinformation and more. Advertisers share our concerns, and we have been in conversation with them about whether Twitter remains a safe place for advertising. We discussed our profound concerns with Elon Musk yesterday, and had a productive conversation. We appreciate that he committed to not re-platforming anyone until there is a clear and transparent process; maintaining the infrastructure, enforcement and policies for election disinformation until at least after mid-term elections have been finalized; and including representatives of groups who face hate-filled violence in designing and participating in content moderation policies and processes, including a proposed council. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Much more needs to be done to reduce lies and hate on Twitter, and backtracking on the last year of progress on the platform is not an option for users, advertisers or society overall. Actions speak louder than words, and we will be monitoring Twitter’s policies and enforcement in the coming days.

Musk has kept Trump-hating lunatic Yoel Roth as the site’s chief censor.

