The Boss Wants You Dead

David Rothkopf was the Managing Director of Kissinger Associates back in the 1990s. He wrote the book Superclass in which he said that the world was run by 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. The Thirty Families are the New World Order. The NWO wants to replace the sovereign decision making authority of more than 100 nations with their Absolute Power. One World government would remove the facade of democracy.

A Swiss study found that 147 corporations controlled 20% of world trade. The 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions want these companies to be above the law and to exploit consumers in all nations who would have no recourse to law.

Did you notice the economics of lockdowns? They bankrupt all the small and mid-sized businesses who would have competed with those 147 corporations. And the Plandemic also enabled Central Banks to print tens of trillions of dollars, pounds, euros and yen to subsidize the bad investments and outright thefts of the 30 Families.

Let us enumerate the ways in which Bankers kill those whom they rob:

Starvation is a favorite weapon and not just in the Third World. It is even more popular than Ebola and AIDS. How many died in Germany in 1923? We know that 3 million Americans starved to death in the 1930s because Bankers liked a system which gave them the right to charge us interest on money they created out of thin air. President Roosevelt rejected the Chicago Plan of 1933 which would have created 100% money and ended the Depression in 90 days.

I can remember when children were born healthy but that was after the Great Starvation of the 1930s and before vaccines.

The MRC-5 and WI-38 ingredients in vaccines come from two separate fetal tissues. They are used as adjuvants. Vaccine makers need to give us an adjuvant (Latin for helper) in our vaccines to stir up our immune systems to make anti-bodies to this foreign invader. These fetal tissues have led to many autoimmune diseases that previously were considered rare.

Nano-particles were found to contaminate most common vaccines from many different nations. These are poisons. There is no reason for them to be there but to harm the health of the commoners. Do you remember the German Army once demanded rather forcefully that they be given the same vaccine as Chancellor Merkel?

Dr. Mikovits discovered that 67% of women affected with CFS (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) carried a mouse virus–called XMRV– Xenotropic Murine Leukemia related Virus–that appeared in healthy women only 4% of the time. XMRV is also associated with cancers like prostate, breast, ovarian, leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Many women with XMRV also go on to have children with autism.

In 2009, Drs. Mikovits and Ruscetti published their explosive findings in the journal Science. But the question remained: how was XMRV getting into people? In 2011, her research strongly suggested that it entered the human virome through a contaminated blood supply and vaccines.

We have been charged with racism for calling the coronavirus the Wuhan virus. Okay. Let’s call it the Fauci-NIH-Obama virus. It was created by a $3.7 million grant from NIH in 2014. It was designed to kill you.

Dr Luc Montagnier who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008 said it is a bioweapon and was made in a lab. It contains strands from the HIV virus. The Spike protein was engineered from SARS into Covid. This allows it to enter human cells. 4 new sequences were engineered into Covid from the HIV virus including the GP 41 envelope which is the key for HIV to infect human bodies.

It was also designed to kill the economy so you could blame the virus and not the Bankers who have robbed us by the tens of trillions.

The plandemic created the perfect scare to motivate the world’s masses to take a vaccine that could kill a billion people as soon as the next bioweapon is released.

The Clinton Foundation has been asked to help set up a corps of contact tracers. They sound like a potential NWO Goon Squad.

Catherine Austin Fitts spoke out about the theft of taxpayer money back in the old days when they stole less than a trillion dollars at one sitting. Her home in Washington DC had small holes drilled into it to introduce a more concentrated form of the poisons that Wall Street circulates in your vaccines, your food, your water and your air.

So why do the Bosses want you dead?

First, they stole your pension money and have no intention of making restitution. Catherine noticed that in the 1990s. Genocide was the exit plan Wall Street preferred.

Second, Zbigniew Brzezinski said it is easier to kill a million people than control them. The idea idea is to cull the herd of humanity from nearly 8 billion to a billion. 900 million commoners and 100 million Jews and Globalists to rule over them. Easier for them to control us, especially if they can chip us with digital certificates and track our every move and purchase.

Third, killing commoners individually and by the millions is the best fun that the 30 Families can have.

It has been almost 7 years since the murder of journalist Michael Hastings. He said this before the FBI and the US military killed him:

‘The Obama administration has clearly declared war on the press. Has declared war on investigative journalists (and) our sources. The only recourse to this kind of behavior by the government is to say back to the government we declare war on you. And from this point forward we should no longer as the media on the whole no longer cooperate in any manner with the government in terms of when we are doing National Security stories. We should withdraw all our cooperation and publish everything we know because it is a Free Press not a Free Press except when the government tells me what to do. And we’ve been way too easy going with these guys. We let them get away with this for years. We let them tell us what to print and what not to print. I say everybody get together and say we are done with it and fire back. No one else is going to defend the press.”

