The British Wage War on the World

David Sarnoff – RCA, NBC, Pilgrims Society, Imperial British terrorist

Demand full disclosure of the war being waged by the British Imperial Empire against humanity.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/British-Wage-War-against-the-World.mp3

AIM Patriot and investigative sci-tech journalist Ramola D. at The Everyday Concerned Citizen sends us the links below. Get some eyeballs on this, especially our British friends. Features info on Wellcome Trust,WHO, SAGE, GAVI, CEPI, and Imperial College.

David Noakes, CEO, Immuno Biotech | It’s Bill Gates Who Has Locked Down the World

UK Column News – 15th April 2020: The Imperial College Bill Gates Connection

Are your eyes wide open…or are you still asleep? Make sure your information network knows about Tavistock programming and how it is used on a mass GLOBAL scale. The British Imperial Empire uses psychology and biology to terrorize the world so that the BATshit Queen and her evil Empire can take over the world. Please note that there are some comments in the video below that may or may not suit your spiritual inclinations.

