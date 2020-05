The C96 Broomhandle: A Thing of Beauty





May 11, 2016

The C96 “Broomhandle” is truly a thing a beauty. This 120 year old design comes from an era when it took a factory staffed by hundreds to create a single pistol, all having made a single pass on a single component.

The C96 is an amalgamation of 34 parts working in perfect harmony that to this day deserves to be revered. Invented by the Feederle brothers, this classic handgun is a piece that everyone should fire once.

Bonus full auto footage of an M712 “Schnellfeuer”.