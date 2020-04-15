The Case Against Governor Sisolak

Fight for Nevada

Less than 24-hours after the mass shooting on October 1, 2017 that left 58 dead and over 500 wounded, Steve Sisolak created a Go Fund Me account under his own name. The first words of the information listed on the page didn’t refer to what happened or the victims—



it was all about him.

“I’m Steve Sisolak…” it began (The fund previously located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund has been removed). He knew that the entire world would see his name first and he would brand himself instead of the victim’s as the face of 1 October. He would use that branding opportunity to get himself elected.

This is consistent with his constant appearance in the background of press conferences with his accomplice, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo. His name and face were always there, even though he never really had anything to do with speaking at the press conferences.

October 1 was a tragedy for the citizens of Las Vegas; it was an opportunity for Steve Sisolak to gain an advantage over his shoo-in opponent, Attorney General, Adam Laxalt. So what exactly happened to all the money people donated to the victims of 1 October?

Transparency is an essential element in the effort to create public trust in our elected officials. In the early days following the 1 October mass shooting, Sisolak made promises to this community to be transparent about how the money people from around the world donated to the victims (not him) would be handled. He promised this community and those that gave their hard-earned money to support those affected by that tragedy.

