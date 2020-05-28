The CDC is a private corporation

CDC

The name really says it all for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The lead federal agency for protecting the health and safety of US citizens, the CDC investigates health problems, performs research, and develops public health policies; it also develops and applies disease prevention and control. It is one of the major operating components of the Department of Health and Human Services and comprises two dozen or so centers, institutes, and offices. The CDC, which has personnel in all 50 US states and more than 50 other countries, partners with public and private entities to improve the flow of information throughout the health care community.

