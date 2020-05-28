Notice the “Company Type”,…. Corporate Subsidiary.
Yeah,… no problem there!
CDC
1600 Clifton Rd NE
Atlanta, GA, 30329-4018 United States
(404) 639-3311
Company Type: Corporation Subsidiary
Company Profile
The name really says it all for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The lead federal agency for protecting the health and safety of US citizens, the CDC investigates health problems, performs research, and develops public health policies; it also develops and applies disease prevention and control. It is one of the major operating components of the Department of Health and Human Services and comprises two dozen or so centers, institutes, and offices. The CDC, which has personnel in all 50 US states and more than 50 other countries, partners with public and private entities to improve the flow of information throughout the health care community.
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.centers_for_disease_control_and_prevention.0348cac60c2dba7ce46504f1c3d9c920.html
One thought on “The CDC is a private corporation”
Thanks, JD. Corporatism’s mask is being torn off. Profiteers masquerading as benevolent government. What you posted is such an important part of the puzzle. It will help people break trust with those they thought deserved high trust.
