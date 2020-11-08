The Chaos IS The Plan

Minds – by James Corbett

Congratulations, Americans! The media that declares the winners of your (s)elections have reported that the voting machines that decide the winner of your (s)elections have (s)elected Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. to become the 46th President of the good ol’ US of A in January! And in a longstanding tradition befitting of the nation that stands as the Beacon of Democracy and Leader of the Free World™, we know that the loyal slaves subjects citizens of the United States will dust themselves off, shake hands, compliment each other on a good contest and go back to business as usual, right?

No, of course not. Things are not going back to business as usual. They aren’t meant to. That’s the point.

Instead, we’re about to get:

No, today’s pronouncement (which, lest we forget, will be challenged) is not the end of anything. It’s just the beginning. And it does not present a path out of chaos. On the contrary. This path leads straight into the heart of chaos.

None of this is surprising. In fact, things are going exactly according to plan.

Confused? Don’t be. I have a data dump of info for you.

Let’s start with Rosa Brooks and Nils Gilman. Brooks is a Georgetown law professor who has publicly advocated a military coup as one method of “getting rid of” Trump and Gilman is an historian at the globalist Berggruen Institute who once called for the execution of a lecturer and research fellow at Hillsdale College. Back in 2019, these completely neutral political observers took it upon themselves to organize something called the Transition Integrity Project (TIP), bringing together a “bipartisan” group of politicos to simulate four different scenarios “aimed at identifying potential risks to the integrity of the 2020 election and transition process.”

And who, exactly, did Brooks and Gilman bring on board for this totally bipartisan endeavour? Oh, just concerned and distinterested political observers like John “Pizzagate” Podesta, Donna “DNC Rigger” Brazile, William “Neocon” Kristol and David “Axis of Evil” Frum. See? It was a totally bipartisan effort involving deep state operatives from both sides of the phoney left/right political spectrum!

The four scenarios that the group simulated were as follows:

Scenario A: Democratic party candidate Joe Biden wins both the popular vote and the Electoral College by a healthy margin;

Democratic party candidate Joe Biden wins both the popular vote and the Electoral College by a healthy margin; Scenario B: Biden wins both the popular vote and the Electoral College by a narrow margin;

Biden wins both the popular vote and the Electoral College by a narrow margin; Scenario C: President Trump wins the Electoral College vote by a narrow margin, but loses the popular vote by a healthy margin;

President Trump wins the Electoral College vote by a narrow margin, but loses the popular vote by a healthy margin; Scenario D: The winner of the election was not known as of the morning after the election and the outcome of the race was too close to predict with certainty.

The report that they produced this past August (and which the controlled corporate media dutifully fawned all over) lays out in black and white the exact (organized) chaos that we have seen play out over the last few days, noting that:

The concept of “election night,” is no longer accurate and indeed is dangerous.

A determined campaign has opportunity to contest the election into January 2021.

The administrative transition process itself may be highly disrupted.

The first part of their prediction has already started to unfold: “We anticipate lawsuits, divergent media narratives, attempts to stop the counting of ballots, and protests drawing people from both sides. President Trump, the incumbent, will very likely use the executive branch to aid his campaign strategy, including through the Department of Justice.”

The rest of their prediction seems equally plausible given how things stand at the moment: “We assess that there is a chance the president will attempt to convince legislatures and/or governors to take actions – including illegal actions – to defy the popular vote. Federal laws provide little guidance for how Congress should resolve irregularities when they convene in a Joint Session on January 6, 2021. Of particular concern is how the military would respond in the context of uncertain election results.”

Oh, and the whole report ends by suggesting:

that there needs to be a “ truth and reconciliation commission ” set up to deal with ex-Trump collaborationists;

” set up to deal with ex-Trump collaborationists; that the tradition of offering legal immunity or pardons to the outgoing Criminal-in-Chief should be broken in this case ;

; and that there needs to be a campaign to root out the “white supremacist and extremist networks that enabled Trump’s rise to power.”

Of course, this TIP report isn’t an amazingly accurate “prediction.” It is a predictive program, a cover for the exact operation that we see playing out right now. In their “scenario” the TIP LARPers “imagined” the following:

The Trump Campaign engaged in a large and coordinated disinformation campaign primarily focused on the legitimacy of the mail-in ballots. This campaign used the media to amplify “stolen election” and “voter fraud” narratives, and launched [a] noisy DoJ investigation into voter fraud.

Keep in mind that this report was released three months ago, before this very “stolen election” scenario became the news headlines that we are reading in today’s paper. Now, if one were a conspiracy theorist, one might posit that a criminal group who was going to use forged mail-in ballots and voting machine software “glitches” to steal an election would want to seed the idea ahead of time that any talk of election stealing is a transparent lie. That way, when they commit their crime, the victim would either have to accept the stolen election or play into their narrative by doing exactly what they predicted he would do. But we wouldn’t want to theorize about conspiracies, would we?

Seriously. Read the report for yourself. You can’t make this stuff up.

But if there is one moment when the TIP coup planners reveal their hand, it is where they suggest that rather than “healing the pain” and bringing together a divided nation, the Democrats should instead double down and make sure that they utterly crush any Republican opposition to their coming rule. According to the report, “GOP activists (possibly encouraged by Trump himself and by far-right media) may seek to create ongoing street-level chaos and conflict,” which, according to these “experts” should be countered by the Democrats escalating the tension by “publicly supporting the peaceful protest movement that has emerged since late May, rather than continuing to seek conciliation and compromise with the GOP.”

You see, the plan was never to cool things off or calm people down after this scripted (s)election drama plays out. Not even close. In reality, the chaos is the plan. This is only confusing if you think that the deep state consists only of establishment Democrats who care about the continued functioning of the status quo functioning of USA Inc.

But we conspiracy realists know that is not the case. The real deep staters—the ones with Rs after their name and the ones with Ds after their name and the ones who aren’t even American and the ones who participated in the assassination of JFK and the ones who coordinated the 9/11 plot and the ones who have worked to erect the biosecurity state that is locking the world down even as we speak—are not interested in the long-term survival of Pax Americana. In fact, it’s the exact opposite. The plan has always been for a Great Reset to bring about a New World Order of a one-world financial system and an international governing body to implement the perfect technocratic state. And, as I have stressed time and time again, that cannot happen until the current paradigm—the Pax Americana built on the petrodollar and enforced by NATO—is destroyed.

As I wrote during the last chaotic change of puppets in Washington:

Of course, we have to understand that we have been brought to this point for a reason. In order to get their new order, the powers-that-shouldn’t-be had to generate this current chaos. The unprecedented levels of social, political and economic tension we are experiencing right now are part of a game plan. To reset the chess pieces, the board has to be knocked over first.

These words are even more apt today than they were on the day that I first wrote them. And it is important for the Americans in the crowd to know that the lockdowns and pandemic hysteria that have engulfed the entire world in this year of chaos was not all about the American political (s)election. The Trump/Biden circus is just one chapter in the Book of 2020 that is being written by the Gateses and the Schwabs and the technocrats who are seeking to force through fundamental changes in the governing order of the world.

If you want a sense of where the Great Resetters are planning to take America and the globe, just turn to their handy-dandy Great Reset bible where they discuss these issues at great length:

On an individual basis, for many, life as they’ve always known it is unravelling at alarming speed. But deep, existential crises also favour introspection and can harbour the potential for transformation. The fault lines of the world – most notably social divides, lack of fairness, absence of cooperation, failure of global governance and leadership – now lie exposed as never before, and people feel the time for reinvention has come. A new world will emerge, the contours of which are for us to both imagine and to draw.

And, just in case you didn’t get the point:

Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the “broken” sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory. Some analysts call it a major bifurcation, others refer to a deep crisis of “biblical” proportions, but the essence remains the same: the world as we knew it in the early months of 2020 is no more, dissolved in the context of the pandemic. Radical changes of such consequence are coming that some pundits have referred to a “before coronavirus” (BC) and “after coronavirus” (AC) era.

Or, as the Rockefeller Lock Step document “predicted” a decade ago:

By 2025, people seemed to be growing weary of so much top-down control and letting leaders and authorities make choices for them. Wherever national interests clashed with individual interests, there was conflict. Sporadic pushback became increasingly organized and coordinated, as disaffected youth and people who had seen their status and opportunities slip away—largely in developing countries—incited civil unrest. In 2026, protestors in Nigeria brought down the government, fed up with the entrenched cronyism and corruption. Even those who liked the greater stability and predictability of this world began to grow uncomfortable and constrained by so many tight rules and by the strictness of national boundaries. The feeling lingered that sooner or later, something would inevitably upset the neat order that the world’s governments had worked so hard to establish.

No, this is not about a US presidential (s)election. This is about the Titanic forces that are leading us through a dialectical process of conflict and unrest into a world of top-down control the likes of which has never been seen before in human history. And we are only at the beginning of this change.

In short, prepare for more chaos, not less, as the deep state cheerleaders pop the corks on their champagne bottles and prematurely rejoice a return to “normality.” I think we’re all about to find out we’re not in Kansas anymore.

Minds