THE CHINA CONNECTION: Parent company of Dominion Voting Systems Received $400 million from Swiss Investment Bank — 75% owned by the Chinese Government

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

An investigation into SEC filings has revealed that the firm which owns Dominion Voting Systems received $400 million dollars from a Swiss bank with close links to the Chinese government less than a month before the election.

The investigation, conducted by Austin Security and Investigation Solutions, centers on Staple Street Capital, which acquired Dominion Voting Systems in 2018.

Dominion Voting Systems operates voting machines in 28 states and has been accused by President Trump and his supporters of being involved in deleting millions of votes for Trump in addition to switching votes to Biden on election night.

“On Oct 8, 2020, Staple Street Capital filed SEC Form D offerings and sales amount of $400,000,000 with the Sales Compensation Recipient identified as UBS Securities,” states the investigation, which also notes that another payment of $200,000,000 was received in December 2014.

“UBS Securities is a swiss investment bank which owns 24.99% of UBS Securities Co LTD, a Chinese Investment Bank. The remaining 75% of UBS Securities CO LTD is owned by the Chinese government,” states the report.

The overall owners of UBS Securities Co LTD are;

– Beijing Guoxiang (33%)

– UBS (24.99%)

– Guangdong Comm. Group [zh] (14.01%)

– China Guodian (14%)

– COFCO Group (14%)

Aside from UBS, the other four owners of UBS Securities are all Communist Chinese front groups.

More…

More from The National Pulse:

Beijing Guoxiang is a state owned asset. Guangdong Comm. Group 100% stakeholder is the Guangdong Provincial Government. China Guodian is state owned enterprise administered for the SASAC for the state Council COFCO Group is a state owned enterprise under the direct supervision of the SASAC. SASAC The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) is a special commission of the People’s Republic of China, directly under the State Council.

Gateway Pundit