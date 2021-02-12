The Condition of a Teenager after the COVID-19 Vaccine – Please Circulate Widely!


RochelletheRabbit

February 1st, 2021.

Please ensure that you circulate this video to as many as possible. Are the people who inject people with these vaccines trying to kill them, or do they just not care? Could anyone who had a conscience do this to people?

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*