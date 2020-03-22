Posted: March 22, 2020 Categories: Videos The Cornona V Truman Show..And We’re All In It! aplanetruth 4u Mar 20, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “The Cornona V Truman Show..And We’re All In It!”
Deon, this video will not be aired as anyone can see by the message on the video. I just posted a video at the post, https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/coronavirus-news/264280#comment-1621514, & the same message came up from Google.
“For the latest updates on how we’re addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, please visit g.co/yt-covid19, or subscribe here.”
Update, the vid I posted at coronavirus updates did post.
And as I see, Deon’s vid is available too.
Its still up on youtube surprisingly