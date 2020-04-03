The Corporation Nation (2010)





mike jonez

Apr 22, 2018

About The Movie…

The Corporation Nation is the United States of America, U.S. Incorporated.

The United States is comprised of over 185,000 incorporated state, county, city, town, municipality, district, councils, school district, pension fund, enterprise operation, lottery, alcohol monopoly, and many other private and for-profit corporations, which have mistakenly been called our “representative government”.