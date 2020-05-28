The Covid-19 Vaccine Is Far More Dangerous Than Imagined

One of the most important things we can do is to make this 5 minute video from Robert F Kennedy Jr go viral. The Covid-19 vaccine could quite literally kill and/or maim hundreds of millions of people. What follows is taken from his video.

We have been trying to make a vaccine for a coronavirus for decades without success. The first outbreak of SARS was of natural origin. It jumped from a bat to human beings somewhere around 2002. The second two were made in a lab, escaped and infected human beings.

The governments of China and several western nations spent millions of dollars developing a coronavirus vaccine from 2002 to 2014. They developed about 35 vaccines. They chose the four most promising vaccines and gave them to ferrets because they are the closest to human beings when it comes to upper lung respiratory infections. The ferrets had a brilliant and robust antibody response. Then something horrible happened.

When the ferrets were exposed to the wild virus, they got terribly sick with inflammations throughout their bodies and they died. In the 1960s there had been a disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) for which a vaccine had been made. Like the coronavirus it was an upper respiratory ailment. It was more challenging to babies than adults. They decided to skip animal testing and went straight to human trials by vaccinating 35 children. They developed a robust antibody response. But when they were exposed to the wild virus, the children got very, very sick. And two of them died.

When the RSV virus and the ferrets vaccine response were studied, scientists concluded that there was something called an Enhanced Immune Response. It is also called Pathogenic Priming. What this means is that if you are vaccinated and then are exposed to the wild virus that you have created a pathway to become a lot sicker than unvaccinated people. This was in 2012.

In 2014 under Fauci NIH developed a dengue fever vaccine. (Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas.) During the development phase they saw some signs that there was Pathogenic Priming for this vaccine but they chose to ignore them. They gave the vaccine to hundreds of thousands of children in the Philippines. When the dengue did come around, the children got horribly sick and 600 died.

Scientists tell us they don’t yet know why this Enhanced Immune Response happens. What happens if we vaccinate a few billion people and a mutation to the current coronavirus bioweapon occurs that creates an Enhanced Immune Response in a billion people? A billion people could either suffer serious and permanent injury or die. Tony Fauci and Bill Gates are willing to risk our lives over unproven technical developments.

Articles about this vaccine contain two words that should never be together, rushing and science.

This video needs to go viral. We need a critical mass of people to realize how dangerous this vaccine can be.

With the coronavirus you really need to test it on animals first. It seems criminally irresponsible to Robert Kennedy Jr that Tony Fauci is allowing these companies to skip animal trials and go directly to human test subjects.

This is the 5 minute video:

