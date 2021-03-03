The COVID Fraud Will Not Stay Hidden Forever

Armstrong Economics – by Martin Armstrong

The medical profession has really bought into COVID because of the simple fact that they got paid bonuses if the person had COVID. They were claiming that COVID was impacting minorities more, but failed to mention that if you did not have insurance and said you had COVID, the government paid 100% of all the medical expenses. They bribed medical professionals to turn COVID into a national crisis, and even with all of the hype the death toll is only 0.028%.

Now families are starting to demand investigations because their loved one was listed as dying of COVID when they were not. I have received emails from numerous people where their mother was in their 90s and dying of old age, went to the hospital for their final days, and suddenly died of COVID.

In Britain, many medical experts are now insisting that too many fatalities were being blamed on the virus. One funeral director has spoken out calling this “a national scandal,” according to the Daily Mail. In Britain, there are no reported flu cases, and in Canada reports of the flu are just a fraction of what they were.

The fraud that has been so pervasive has destroyed the world economy, set in motion food shortages, and has been exploited to end our basic human rights. They have wiped out the hospitality industry, ended the arts, and left many students so depressed and unable to learn remotely. There is a rising trend in suicides which are up by 60%. Meanwhile, we are witnessing a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases, which is taking place in the US, Canada, as well as India. This is implying that much of the COVID issue has been manufactured by the press and corrupt individuals in the medical field.

Then we have the epitome of corruption in Dr. Anthony Fauci who will say anything to keep the COVID crisis going. He now says that because he is vaccinated, he can at last hug his daughter because she too is vaccinated. He has been unable to hug his daughter in a year, he claims. Now if you get the Gates’ vaccine, you will not have to socially distance from others who are vaccinated. This guy belongs in prison. He has lied so much and is in Schwab’s promotional videos touting the need for the Great Reset economically when he has no qualification on the subject.

We have lost so much because of this fraud and they have deeply terrorized people into wearing masks and being afraid to even socialize. The damage to society has been irreparable. People are starting to fight back

