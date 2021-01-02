The Crackdown

Many people have used the slowly-boiled frog analogy to describe the incremental destruction of our freedom, so I though it might be interesting to recall a time when the water wasn’t so hot.

We were freedom loving individuals. We did what we wanted to, said what we wanted to, and no government employee dared to trample our rights. There was a universal understanding that this country belonged to the people who inhabited it, and we cherished what we had. You were proud to be an American. People were happier, wealthier, and didn’t have to work nearly as hard to earn a comfortable living. Americans valued their honor, defended their reputation, and total strangers could usually be trusted to do the right thing. The music was better, the art was better, and I’ll even swear that the skies were bluer. In short; life was good, and we were happy.

In the early eighties, a massive, coordinated effort emerged to change our nation and culture forever, and there’s been an endless attack on our freedom ever since, which will soon culminate in America’s complete descent into the tyranny of communism, unless the American people just stand up, and put a stop to it.

I heard Henry describe it happening in Oregon. Cindy told me how it happened in Ohio, and I remember it happening in New York. If you’re in your fifties, you probably remember it happening too, but in all likelihood you assumed it was a local phenomenon, when it was actually happening across the country. If you knew it was happening across the country you’d be disturbed by the knowledge, but as a local event, it may have seemed beneficial.

The event of which I speak was a “crackdown” of sorts, and it focused on public gathering places. Every city, town or community in America had at least one outdoor, public space where its people, and generally its young adults, would gather to hang out, socialize, and feel out their place in their community. It may have been a town square, a street corner, someone’s porch, or a public park, but you knew that at certain times of the day there was a high probability of other people that you knew being there, so you might stop by too. Local news and gossip was exchanged, new jokes were spread, parties were thrown, and you enjoyed the company of other good people who shared your morals and values. It’s where neighbors shared thoughts and ideas that were later spread to those who didn’t get out as much. These free, open, and joyous outdoor gatherings were the strongest physical connections of our communities, and they were attacked in the early eighties.

It was usually done in the name of “improving the area” (or neighborhood) ,”preventing crime”, protecting the “quality of life”, or to promote an increase in property values, but whatever the excuse, it always resulted in the arrests, harassment, and frequent fines being issued for petty ordinance violations against people who gathered in public places. This discouraged people from congregating outdoors, and forced many Americans into their homes, where the television set dominated the discourse.

At about the same time, Americans were told that drunk drivers were public enemy number one. That propaganda effort resulted in police milking the DUI cash cow by staking out bars across the country for anyone who dared drive home with more than two beers in their belly. This disabled another venue where Americans gathered to possibly discuss politics. (all revolutions begin in bars)

Labor union corruption, which was mostly ignored since the unions were formed, now provided an entry door for a government whose real goal was to destroy, disrupt, or infiltrate all places where Americans congregated, and yes, even the churches fell victim to this assault too. Either we edit the sermon, of you’ll be taxed.

If they could not lawfully harass people in some public places, those places wee made uncomfortable by an increased police presence. Either way, we were slowly persuaded to stay in our homes unless going to or from another privately-owned venue were we could be watched. This cut the tribal ties that bound us together as Americans, and it all but eliminated any meaningful communication between us. Most Americans’ “communities” now consisted of their co-habitants, and the characters of whatever shows they watched on the idiot box. This is when the frog-boiling process began, at least as I remember it, but I’m sure that some folks who are older than I am can trace it back further. I remember it as the time when Americans were physically divided, and left with few choices for their free time other than the consumption of TV brainwashing.

Ronald Reagan was the President, we all had to register for the draft, military camouflage came into fashion, and the TV programming changed. Anything with an anti-war message (M*A*S*H) was cancelled, and replaced with glorification of the Vietnam war in shows like “Tour of Duty” and “China Beach”. The Pentagon wouldn’t supply Coppola with helicopters for “Apocalypse Now”, but they were all too happy to support military recruitment movies like “Private Benjamin” and “Stripes”. All media outlets promoted the new militarism because that “peace and love” thing just isn’t profitable.

There was a whole new attitude among Americans because they sucked up the propaganda like a sponge, and many welcomed the changes because they were tired of the liberal excesses of the 1960s and 70s. All of a sudden, no one had long hair anymore.

Tucked into a corner of my living room was something I insisted was a sculpture. My work of modern art consisted of three smashed television sets in a pile, and I named it “Death of a Sit-Com”. This work of art was created in the early eighties, and I haven’t allowed a television in my home ever since. At the time, the TV programming changed drastically, abandoning the original arrangement of “watch our commercials and we’ll make you laugh”, in favor of focusing on an obvious agenda of social control and behavioral conditioning. I found this offensive, immoral, subversive, and even cruel when you consider how many people are sucking up this brainwashing like a sponge, and the possible ramifications of this upon society as a whole. It’s also when I found out that TV sets don’t really explode when you put a hammer through the screen. That’s another thing that only happens on TV.

Americans were taught to adore bigger and bigger television sets that propagandized into them a political prejudice which allows them to ignore the voices and opinions of almost everyone around them by classifying those voices into one TV-defined group or another. A media-brainwashed American’s new persona displays a certain ignorant arrogance that allows idiots to believe that they already know everything they need to know, and are potentially too important to listen to any clap-trap coming from that type of person, or that type of person, both of whom they associate with a TV or movie character from their memory. Real human interaction is rare, and most people are socially inept, because kids no longer grow up playing within a gang of kids.

If you were born in the eighties or later, you’re too young to understand what’s been taken from us in such a short period of time, because you were raised under the rise of fascism, and can’t imagine the freedom we enjoyed. What you see as normalcy, my generation sees as tyranny, because we worshiped the Bill of Rights, and cherished our freedom. Our lives weren’t centered around staring into one screen or another. We were outside, in the real world, in constant interaction with real people, and the thought of some dweeb like Zuckerberg deciding what we could and couldn’t discuss with our friends would have been laughable, if imaginable. I don’t discuss the adventures of my youth with younger people, because firstly, they probably wouldn’t believe me, but more importantly, much of what we commonly did back then would have them in jail if the behavior were repeated today.

The slow boil process continued with the “war on drugs”, which left several scars on America’s freedom, chief among them is that police no longer politely knock on your door when they have a search warrant, but instead the door is rammed off its hinges in the middle of the night after a flash-bang grenade, a military force terrorizes all inhabitants, and kills the family dog. Also unimaginable for most of my life.

Before the crackdown it was perfectly acceptable to argue with a cop, and you wouldn’t have to worry about being beaten or shot for doing so. If you knew what you were talking about, the argument would end with the cop walking away silently, because cops played a completely different role in our society back then. A cop was more of an armed social worker than enforcer, and they were prohibited from firing their guns unless fired upon first. Today they’re hiring lunatics and idiots for the job who have absolutely no respect for your rights, because their new function centers around beating the population into submission.

To maintain the illusion that they’re serving society, you hear about “drug busts” on the TV news. Drug dealers are arrested because there’s a lot of money to be stolen, but in most American cities, the police control the drug trade by protecting a favored dealer in exchange for cash and information, and arresting (robbing) his competition.

After 9-11, the heat was turned up in a big way, and you probably know the rest of the story. The “9-11 Truth Movement” formed on the internet, but after meeting my comrades in person, I marveled at the fact that they were the only people I’ve met in my life that also didn’t watch TV. It took more than fifteen years after smashing my tube to finally meet other people who didn’t watch the thing, and now there were a bunch of them in one place. They were also the only people I knew who weren’t fooled by the 9-11 hoax, and also knew the importance of getting the truth out. It’s not a coincidence. A mind is freed whenever a screen is smashed. — Jolly Roger