A son moves his chair next to his mother to comfort her at the funeral of her late husband, a member of staff says they’ve “been told” and asked to separate. It really does highlight the cruel lack of humanity and decency in the way in which we’re forced to live our lives today. pic.twitter.com/D6azRpCBAf
— Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 5, 2020
3 thoughts on “The cruel lack of humanity and decency in the way in which we’re forced to live our lives today”
Just take a look at that. In our f-king faces. And what the f-k do we do about it? F-k this God damn life. Im done with this and everyone in it
It’s going to get far worse. When will it end? It will end when the people are so disgusted of being oppressed by these treasonous, Communist, Socialist, Zionist, scumbags that they finally obliterate the lot of them and restore the Bill of Rights as the Supreme Law of the united States of the Americas. The only sad part about it all will be when after all is said and done, that the people see how few of these demonic entities deceived the masses for so long. They should have been taken out ages ago.
They’ve taken so much from us. We can’t let them take everything, especially our determination to fight back. They must NEVER have that! NEVER!!
