The Curious Case of Philip Marshall

MediaGiant

September 21st, 2022.

Philip Marshall, a veteran airline captain and former government “special activities” contract pilot, had authored three books on Top Secret America, a group presently conducting business as the United States Intelligence Community. Marshall is the leading aviation expert on the September 11th attack, as well as a masterful storyteller. In his final book “The Big Bamboozle: 9/11 and the War on Terror,” a 2012 publication Marshall theorized it wasn’t al-Qaida but rather U.S. and Saudi government officials who orchestrated 9/11. In February 2013, he was found dead along with his two children in their home in California. Reports indicate all 3 died of gunshot wounds. Police regarded the case as a double murder- suicide case. But many pieces do not add up. Simply, a loving father and devoted husband would kill his children before turning the gun on himself. Besides, prior to his death, he had confided to his closest that he was terrified of his family being targeted by secret agents.

This movie looks into this whistleblower’s investigations and tries to find out what he could have possibly found that cost his life and that of his loved ones.

https://thoughtcrimeradio.net/2015/05/911-the-curious-case-of-philip-marshall/