The Dark History of the US Census





Mar 11, 2020

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35374

Author and researcher James Bovard joins us today to discuss Facebook’s recent pledge to suppress all criticism of the US Census Bureau from its platform. We delve into the dark history of the US census and discuss how it has been used to round up and intern mass numbers of US citizens in the past.