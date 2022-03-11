Feb 27, 2022 • Megachurches, Televangelists, and the Prosperity Gospel… those were things that I had never heard of before… until I stumbled across an infamous interview with Kenneth Copeland by Lisa Guerrero from Inside Edition. What ensued after was a dive into rabbit hole unlike any other, from corrupt preachers, to lavish lifestyles, to claims of miracle healings, to cult-ish followings, and New Age/New Thought concepts. This… is the dark world of Megachurches.
2 thoughts on “The Dark World of Megachurches”
Excellent video! Plus this dude totally exposes the BS “Law of Attraction” tied into bogus “Multi-level Marketing.” He also needs to expose John Hagee and Christian Zionism’s ties to this apostacy. I’ve learned a lot from Jani.
Mega churches are a theatrical production/ social event , to fleece the flock! Loaded to the gill’s with politrics.