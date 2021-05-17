The Delusional Psychopathy of Transgender Ideology Debunked by Ben Shapiro May 15, 2021





May 17th, 2021.

May 15, 2021

When rationally examined, one cannot arrive at any other conclusion other than revulsion and contempt for the outrageous promotion and advocacy of this dystopian, delusional psychosis. It’s bad enough that scores of confused, emotional unstable adolescents or young adults (almost always from broken families or single mother upbringing) are drawn into this psychopathy by relentless LGBTQ Corporate/Media Propaganda. But to force it down the throats of young school children is beyond the pale and MUST be driven back into the Bowels of Hell & Perdition, where it belongs. …Ken Adachi