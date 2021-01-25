The Elderly Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine are Dropping Like Flies

Great Mountain Publishing – by Edward Hendrie

James Mulder, writing for Syracuse.com, reveals that “[a] Covid-19 outbreak at a Cayuga County nursing home that began two weeks ago has infected 137 residents, 24 of whom have died.” The article was published on January 9, 2021. So, going back two weeks from that date we arrive at December 26, 2020, as the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the article, “[t]here had been no nursing home Covid-19 deaths in Cayuga County until the first three deaths at the Commons were reported Dec. 29.” So, 24 nursing home residents have died since the outbreak, with the first one dying on December 29th.

So what accounts for the upsurge in deaths? The article states: “The nursing home began vaccinating residents Dec. 22. So far 193 residents, or 80%, and 113 employees, or less than half the staff, have been vaccinated.”

Thus, we have zero deaths from COVID-19 at the nursing home throughout 2020. Then suddenly we have a surge of 24 Deaths from COVID-19 within 18 days of vaccinating 80% of the frail elderly nursing home residents.

It seems that the deaths from COVID-19 vaccines are being underreported. For example, in a January 16, 2021 article from Health Impact News, it was reported that there have been 55 deaths from the COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. It is odd that a single county (Cayuga County) in the United States with a reported 24 deaths accounts for fully 44% of all COVID-19 vaccine deaths in the entire country. It is particularly suspicious when one realizes that Norway, with a total population of only 5 million people, has reported 29 deaths of people over 75 years old from COVID-19 vaccines. Could it be that the deaths from the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. are much higher than is being reported but because the deaths largely impact the elderly that they are being reported as a death from some other cause?

