The End of the Experimental Adenovirus COVID Shots? Denmark Permanently Halts AstraZeneca COVID Shots

Earlier today Denmark became the first country to permanently ban the AstraZeneca experimental COVID adenovirus injections that have been linked to fatal blood clots.

MarketWatch reports:

Denmark has become the first country to permanently halt the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine following its possible link to very rare cases of blood clots. The Danish health authority said on Wednesday that, following its own review, the country’s vaccine rollout would continue without the AstraZeneca shot, as it warned of a “real risk of severe side effects.” “Based on the scientific findings, our overall assessment is there is a real risk of severe side effects associated with using the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca,” said DHA director general Søren Brostrøm. “We have, therefore, decided to remove the vaccine from our vaccination program,” he added. Last week, the U.K. government’s vaccination advisory committee said people under the age of 30 would be offered an alternative vaccine. It came after the U.K.’s drug regulator — the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) — said the benefits outweighed the risks for most people, but MHRA Chief Executive Dr. June Raine said for young people it was more “finely balanced.” Denmark’s move is another set back to the EU’s already sluggish vaccination campaign, which was exacerbated on Tuesday after U.S. pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +0.28% said it would delay the planned rollout of its COVID-19 shot across the 27-member bloc due to reports of blood clotting. (Source.)

In another announcement out of Europe earlier today, the European Union (EU) Commission announced that they had decided not to renew Covid-19 vaccine contracts next year with both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the two pharmaceutical companies currently supplying COVID adenovirus “viral vector” vaccines.

Business Standard reports:

The European Union (EU) Commission has decided not to renew Covid-19 vaccine contracts next year with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Italian daily La Stampa reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the Italian health ministry. “The European Commission, in agreement with the leaders of many (EU) countries, has decided that the contracts with the companies that produce (viral vector) vaccines that are valid for the current year will not be renewed at their expiry,” the newspaper reported.

Could this be primarily a decision based on financial profits and behind-the-scene politics among the worlds’ largest pharmaceutical companies vying for position in the new, lucrative COVID “vaccine” market? It would appear that the push is now going to be for the mRNA type of COVID injections.

It added that Brussels would rather focus on Covid-19 vaccines using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as Pfizer’s and Moderna’s. A spokesman for the EU Commission said it was keeping all options open to be prepared for the next stages of the pandemic, for 2022 and beyond. “We cannot, however, comment on contractual issues,” the spokesman added. Later on Wednesday the President of the European Commission said the EU was in talks with Pfizer and BionTech for a new contract for 1.8 billion doses, confirming a Reuters report from last week. “We need to focus on technologies that have proven their worth. mRNA vaccines are a clear case in point,” she added. (Source.)

Another clue that behind-the-scene politics and competition for market share among the new COVID-19 “vaccines” might be more in play here than concern about the public’s health and concerns about the safety of the experimental vaccines is Donald Trump’s statement earlier this week regarding the FDA halting the Johnson and Johnson COVID shots over concerns about blood clots.

This was reportedly sent out by email from his Save America PAC (Source):

The Biden Administration did a terrible disservice to people throughout the world by allowing the FDA and CDC to call a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary but now it’s reputation will be permanently challenged. The people who have already taken the vaccine will be up in arms, and perhaps all of this was done for politics or perhaps it’s the FDA’s love for Pfizer. The FDA, especially with long time bureaucrats within, has to be controlled. They should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it. They’ll do things like this to make themselves look important. Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 Presidential Election. They didn’t like me very much because I pushed them extremely hard. But if I didn’t, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for 3-5 years, or maybe not at all. It takes them years to act! Do your testing, clean up the record, and get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back online quickly. The only way we defeat the China Virus is with our great vaccines!

This statement does not deal with safety issues at all, and there is no remorse over those who have suffered and died following these experimental shots.

Former President Donald Trump was the most pro-vaccine president in the history of the United States, transferring $TRILLIONS of America’s wealth to Big Pharma and his Wall Street Billionaire buddies with his “Operation Warp Speed” program to develop COVID vaccines. See:

These Wall Street Billionaires and Bankers are not concerned about the public’s health, but about who is going to control the World’s economy and the direction of Big Pharma and their mega-profits over the COVID Plandemic.

