The Federal Reserve is printing $1 million every second

Decrypt

The United States Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has increased by $586 billion—to $5.25 trillion—in the week of March 18–25, according to an official report. This means that on average, the Fed has been printing roughly $970,000 every second during that time period in its efforts to keep the market alive amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In fact, the Fed has been printing the equivalent of Bitcoin’s market cap every 35 hours.

Read the rest here: https://decrypt.co/23805/the-federal-reserve-is-printing-1-million-every-second