The fires are being set by arsonists

Investment Watch

Its very obvious this is not “cLimAtE cHanGe” and is being done by asshats setting shit on fire.

Proof:

July 29, 2020 Glide, OR Jedidiah Fulton accused of starting wildfires

August 8, 2020 Placer City, CA Kevin Carle arrested for starting brush fire

August 12, 2020 Ukiah CA (HWY 101) Alberto Vincent accosted accused of setting 6 brush fires

August 19, 2020 Big Sur, CA Ivan Geronimo Gomez arrested for 2000 acre wildfire

August 20, 2020 Santa Paula, CA Guadalupe Molina-Pacheco arrested for starting wildfire

August 26, 2020 Pablo, Montana Julian Draper starts brush fire

August 26, 2020 Ellensburg, WA Demarcco Covey arrested for starting hay barn fire

August 30, 2020 Sonoma County, CA Wesley James Bergen starts grass fire on highway

September 2, 2020 Eugene Oregon Elias Pendergrass charged with arson

Sept. 7, 2020 Salinas, California: Anita Esquivel charged with arson

September 7, 2020 Chico, California Vanya Hummel starts clothing donation trailer fire

September 8, 2020 Spokane, WA: Christine Comello charged with arson

September 9, 2020: Man seen starting fires at Oregon state park, fire chief says

September 10, 2020 Pallyup, WA Jeffrey Acorde (Antifa) charged with arson

September 10, 2020 Parkland, WA Unnamed man arrested for arson

September 11, 2020 Phoenix, OR: Michael Jarrod Bakkela charged with arson

September 11, 2020 Springfield, OR Jonathan Maas charged with arson

Is that enough for you? This was all compiled by some kind anon in this thread here

This is NOT climate change like the democrats are claiming. Something very, very fishy is going on.

Investment Watch