Its very obvious this is not “cLimAtE cHanGe” and is being done by asshats setting shit on fire.
— John F. Kennedy Jr. (@John_F_Kennnedy) September 13, 2020
Proof:
July 29, 2020 Glide, OR Jedidiah Fulton accused of starting wildfires
August 8, 2020 Placer City, CA Kevin Carle arrested for starting brush fire
August 12, 2020 Ukiah CA (HWY 101) Alberto Vincent accosted accused of setting 6 brush fires
August 19, 2020 Big Sur, CA Ivan Geronimo Gomez arrested for 2000 acre wildfire
August 20, 2020 Santa Paula, CA Guadalupe Molina-Pacheco arrested for starting wildfire
August 26, 2020 Pablo, Montana Julian Draper starts brush fire
August 26, 2020 Ellensburg, WA Demarcco Covey arrested for starting hay barn fire
August 30, 2020 Sonoma County, CA Wesley James Bergen starts grass fire on highway
September 2, 2020 Eugene Oregon Elias Pendergrass charged with arson
Sept. 7, 2020 Salinas, California: Anita Esquivel charged with arson
September 7, 2020 Chico, California Vanya Hummel starts clothing donation trailer fire
September 8, 2020 Spokane, WA: Christine Comello charged with arson
September 9, 2020: Man seen starting fires at Oregon state park, fire chief says
September 10, 2020 Pallyup, WA Jeffrey Acorde (Antifa) charged with arson
September 10, 2020 Parkland, WA Unnamed man arrested for arson
September 11, 2020 Phoenix, OR: Michael Jarrod Bakkela charged with arson
September 11, 2020 Springfield, OR Jonathan Maas charged with arson
Is that enough for you? This was all compiled by some kind anon in this thread here
This is NOT climate change like the democrats are claiming. Something very, very fishy is going on.
3 thoughts on “The fires are being set by arsonists”
As I said before bind these bitches and bastards to a tall stake, douse them in gasoline (or other highly flammable liquid) and burn their sorry asses! Until that’s done, don’t expect these “mysterious fires” to end anytime soon.
maybe wait and let them set the fire ,,, than we throw them into it.
because calling for justice when we see them.. just to be let out to do it again ,,certainly wont happen if my first suggestion is followed
oh and save your ammo , no sense wasting it on these asshats when the UN will be quick to follow
The agents of agenda 21/30 furthering the totalitarian cause against freedom and the Bill of Rights.