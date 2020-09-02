The Franklin Expedition – A Story Of Hell On Ice





The Franklin expedition, otherwise known as Franklin’s lost expedition. Was a British voyage of Arctic exploration led by Captain Sir John Franklin that departed from England in 1845 aboard two ships, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, and was assigned to traverse the last unnavigated section of the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic. Join us today here on Mystery Archives as we explore the horrors that ensued and the mystery of what happened to the men onboard.