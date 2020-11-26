“The Fraud Was Executed By Many Means”: Sidney Powell “Releases Kraken” With Dual Lawsuits In Michigan, Georgia

Sidney Powell has finally released the Kraken – filing two lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia late Wednesday alleging massive schemes to rig the election for Joe Biden.

In Georgia, Powell claims in a 104-page complaint filed in the US District Court in Atlanta that the purpose of the scheme was “illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States.”

“Old-fashioned ballot-stuffing” has been “amplified and rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose,” the suit continues, adding that “Mathematical and statistical anomalies rising to the level of impossibilities, as shown by affidavits of multiple witnesses, documentation, and expert testimony evince this scheme across the state of Georgia.”

“This scheme and artifice to defraud affected tens of thousands of votes in Georgia alone and ‘rigged’ the election in Georgia for Joe Biden.”

According to Just the News, Powell’s allegations include that:

At least 96,600 absentee ballots were requested and counted but were never recorded as being returned to county election boards by the voter. “Thus, at a minimum, 96,600 votes must be disregarded,” the suit said. Kemp and Raffensperger “rushed through the purchase of Dominion voting machines and software in 2019 for the 2020 Presidential Election” without due diligence and disregarded safety concerns. “There is incontrovertible physical evidence that the standards of physical security of the voting machines and the software were breached, and machines were connected to the internet in violation of professional standards and state and federal laws.” Fulton County election workers used a claim of a water leak to evacuate poll watchers and workers for several hours on Election night, even as “several election workers remained unsupervised and unchallenged working at the computers for the voting tabulation machines until after 1:00 AM. State officials in a settlement with Democratic parties made changes to election procedures that violated both state law and the U.S. Constitution.

The suit asks for over a dozen remedies, including an injunction blocking the state’s certified results – in which Biden ‘won’ by 12,000 votes – from being transmitted to the Electoral College.

Powell’s suit also demands an audit where signatures are matched, the impounding of various election machines and video surveillance from vote-counting areas.

.@SidneyPowell1: "The evidence is so overwhelming..there is a foreign intrusion into our voting system." pic.twitter.com/32tupMovpB — Hizbullah Khan (@HizbkKhan) November 25, 2020

In Michigan , Powell filed a 75-page complaint seeking to set aside the results of the election, claiming that “hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate, or purely fictitious ballots” enabled by “massive election fraud” facilitated Biden’s win in the state.

“The scheme and artifice to defraud was for the purpose of illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to manufacture an election of Joe Biden as president of the United States,” the suit alleges, adding that the most “troubling, insidious, and egregious ploy” involved “systemic adaptation of old-fashioned ‘ballot-stuffing.'”

As Mimi Ngyuen Ly of The Epoch Times notes:

The complaint alleged “an especially egregious range of conduct” in Wayne County and the City of Detroit and similar conduct throughout the state, which it attributed to direction from Michigan state election officials. It noted that the “same pattern of election fraud and voter fraud writ large occurred in all the swing states with only minor variations” in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

The complaint cited eyewitness and expert testimony to allege that there were enough ballots identified to overturn and reverse the election results. It also said results of the election cannot be relied on because the entire election process was “riddled with fraud, illegality, and statistical impossibility.”

The suit claimed that election software and hardware from Dominion Voting Systems used by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers helped facilitate the fraud.

“The Dominion systems derive from the software designed by Smartmatic Corporation, which became Sequoia in the United States,” the complaint reads.

“Smartmatic and Dominion were founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation to whatever level was needed to make certain Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez never lost another election,” it added, citing a whistleblower’s affidavit alleging that the Smartmatic software was used to manipulate Venezuelan elections in favor of Chavez.

“A core requirement of the Smartmatic software design ultimately adopted by Dominion for Michigan’s elections was the software’s ability to hide its manipulation of votes from any audit,” the complaint alleged.

The complaint cited a former electronic intelligence analyst under the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, who declared that the Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China and Iran to monitor and manipulate elections, including the 2020 U.S. general election.

Another part of the complaint said that a former U.S. Military Intelligence expert had analyzed the Dominion software system and concluded that the system and software “were certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China.”

“By using servers and employees connected with rogue actors and hostile foreign influences combined with numerous easily discoverable leaked credentials, Dominion neglectfully allowed foreign adversaries to access data and intentionally provided access to their infrastructure in order to monitor and manipulate elections, including the most recent one in 2020,” the filing said.

* * *

More:

