The French with photos of relatives who have died from the vaccine !! pic.twitter.com/7LnAfbAjgF
— Glynis Payne (@GlynisPayne17) August 7, 2022
Posted: August 9, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The French with photos of relatives who have died from the vaccine !! pic.twitter.com/7LnAfbAjgF
— Glynis Payne (@GlynisPayne17) August 7, 2022
One thought on “The French with photos of relatives who have died from the vaccine!!”
I was imagining in my mind what it would be like if there was a Global Day of people holding up pics of those they’ve lost to he hoax. I know the numbers would be staggering.
This planet, whatever it is, it’s like we’re blowing the grand experiment, the experiment of living unimpeded by evil. I can’t wait ’till the demons are dead. Will help where can.
.